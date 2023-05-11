2 planned Amazon Fresh stores in Metro Detroit appear to have been scuttled

Plans for at least two Amazon Fresh locations in Michigan appear to have been scrapped.

The Madison Heights space once believed to be planned to house the grocer is now available for sublease, according to marketing materials.

The sublease posting for the 42,500-square-foot building at 29411 John R was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. The publication also reported that a lease for the former Kroger Co. at 23000 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn has been terminated.

This news comes after nearly two years of rumblings about when Amazon.com Inc. would be ready to roll out its Amazon Fresh stores in Michigan. The list of confirmed and reported Amazon Fresh stores had grown to at least nine locations in Metro Detroit and one in Grand Blanc.

Amazon has not commented on its roadmap for Amazon Fresh.

During a fourth-quarter earnings call in February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said grocery was an important and strategic area for the company and that in its “few dozen” existing locations, it was doing “a fair bit of experimentation today in those stores to try to find a format that we think resonates with customers.”

The company opened its first Amazon Fresh store in 2021.

