Warren industrial park welcomes first tenants to former GM transmission plant site

The Detroit News

Warren — The site of the former General Motors Co. Warren Transmission Plant is well underway in its transformation into an industrial park with tenants including Home Depot, Marlo Beauty Supply and BorgWarner subsidiary Akasol.

Those companies are occupying buildings erected during the $140 million first phase of the project by NorthPoint Development, which held a ribbon-cutting at the site Friday with company and local government officials, including NorthPoint regional vice president Marc Werner, state Sen. Paul Wojno of Warren, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Warren Mayor James Fouts, and Warren City Council members Patrick Green, Gerry Watts and Jonathan Lafferty.

Ferndale-based Marlo, a distributor hair, nail and spa supplies, and Akasol, which produces lithium-ion battery systems, are occupying the development's first building, which is complete, while Home Depot will move into the second building, which is almost finished.

The Mound Road Industrial Park will eventually include four buildings totaling more than 1.4 million square feet across nearly 123 acres. NorthPoint Development estimates the project will create over 800 operational and construction jobs.