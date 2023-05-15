Delta considers large Airbus wide-body order for long-haul flights

Siddharth Philip, Julie Johnsson and Mary Schlangenstein

Bloomberg

Delta Air Lines is in talks with Airbus for a significant wide-body aircraft order, according to people familiar with the matter, as rising demand for long-haul flying prompts airlines to restore post-COVID networks and replace older planes.

The talks cover both A350 and A330neo twin-aisle jets, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations. An agreement isn't assured, they cautioned. A potential order could total dozens of planes, as Delta works to replace a combined fleet of more than 100 older A330 and Boeing Co. 767 models, one of the people said.

An Airbus spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment. Delta had no immediate comment.

Long-distance flying is catching up with short haul's rebound from the COVID travel slump. Airlines are locking in delivery slots in a bet on a sustained recovery, and to ensure access to new jets as manufacturing issues, including shortages of supply and labor, threaten to go on for years.

This year, Delta expects to operate 30% of its capacity on international long-haul routes, similar to the ratio in 2019.

While the Paris Air Show — a showcase for major orders — is approaching next month, the talks may not be advanced enough to for a deal to be reached by then, the people said. Atlanta-based Delta already operates both Airbus models and has hinted at buying more A330s.

It's the biggest operator of that Airbus type, with 63 planes as of March, including 21 of the re-engined A330neo, which touts improved fuel economy. Delta's older A330-200s average 18 years and its A330-300s, 14 years.

Delta also had 28 Airbus A350s — a newer, more advanced aircraft. It had a total of 33 A330s and A350s on order as of March 31.

The airline has also said it could replace Boeing 767s — some of the oldest aircraft in its fleet — with A330neos, noting the improved unit costs.

Delta had 66 767s in its fleet at the end of March, with 767-300ERs averaging 27 years and 767-400ERs at just over 22 years.