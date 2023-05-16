April another big month for online casinos in Michigan

Online casinos and sports betting operators in Michigan reported a combined $195.7 million in revenue in April, down 9.6% from the previous month.

For the month, online casinos generated $159.4 million in revenue while online sports betting brought in $36.3 million, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The online casino numbers fell short of March's record-setting revenue for the state of some $171.8 million. Online sports betting revenue also was down from March's $44.6 million.

Still, the results reflected another "massive" month for online casinos, Paul Costanzo, an analyst for industry analysis site PlayMichigan.com, said in a statement.

“As expected, Michigan online casinos had another massive month, even if the total was just shy of March’s record revenue haul," Costanzo said. "The $159 million of April revenue is among the top five months ever nationally. It's also a 20% increase over April 2022, which was the state record at the time. There remains growth potential here."

"April is typically a transition month for sports betting from March Madness into the slower summer months," he added. "The NCAA men’s and women’s Final Fours, the NFL Draft and the start of the NBA and NHL playoffs brought in plenty of action. But the 14.6% drop from 2022 continues to show a market that is on the other side of its peak.”

Michigan's sports betting market levels off as online gaming reaches new heights

The internet sports betting handle, or amount wagered, stood at $322.8 million in April — down nearly 21% from March, according to the MGCB.

Operators submitted to the state $31 million in taxes and payments tied to internet gaming and sports betting for the month. Detroit's three casinos paid the city $8.1 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees tied to the two forms of online gambling. And tribal operators made $3.6 million in payments to governing bodies.

Michigan has 15 operators that are licensed to offer online gaming and sports betting.

