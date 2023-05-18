Detroit Metro is getting direct flights to this European capital

Iceland's flagship airline is beginning seasonal nonstop service from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to the country's capital.

Icelandair will fly direct from Detroit Metro to Reykjavik four times a week from May through October, with the first flight scheduled to take off from the airport in Romulus with 160 passengers aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8 at 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

Bogi Nils Bogason, the airline's CEO, will be at Detroit Metro's Evans Terminal to greet passengers and participate in a ribbon-cutting.

