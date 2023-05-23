Bedrock, Method open reservations for ROOST Apartment Hotel at Book Tower in Detroit

After seven years and nearly $400 million to restore the Book Tower in downtown Detroit, reservations are now open for the ROOST Apartment Hotel.

Bedrock and hospitality company Method Co. said Tuesday, stays for long and short-term guests will begin June 1.

"We've been working with Bedrock on this project for over four, five years and just seeing the whole thing, the whole building kind of come to life over that time period has been really incredible," Randall Cook, co-founder and CEO of Method Co., told The Detroit News.

"From the restoration of the glass, the painted ceilings and all the common areas. Having that arrival as your first experience as you enter Book Tower and eventually make your way into the ROOST units is very special. Detroit is an amazing city with so much amazing architecture and to have ROOST in one of the great buildings in the city — it's gone through such a marvelous restoration over the past number of years — is very special."

The opening for ROOST will come nearly two months after Bedrock offered a tour of its nearly $400 million renovation of the Book Tower on Washington Boulevard. The restoration included a previously hidden large glass dome skylight, hand-painted plaster ceilings and marble hallways.

The firms also announced Tuesday a special events program for Book Tower called Anthology. The program offers what they call “an elevated hospitality experience” across the building’s several event venues.

ROOST features 117 studio, one- and two-bedroom units on four floors. The units come furnished and can be rented nightly. The units feature full-sized kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood herringbone oak flooring and quartz countertops. Officials have said nightly rates for the ROOST rooms range from about $200 to $500.

The ROOST Apartment Hotel in Detroit is the sixth location for the company. The other locations are in Philadelphia, Cleveland and Tampa.

"This is also our largest room to date with 117 units here and then the programming of all the elements within the building is going to be very exciting from Anthology, our events space on the 13th floor, as well as some of the other food and beverage concepts that are to come in the next several months," Cook said.

The event spaces on the property include the Conservatory Ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot space featuring a glass skylight, a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system and parquet wood floors. The Linden Room can serve as a pre-function space and Graystone Lane is an alleyway space designed for events.

Cook said the property has had some reservations already for the apartments when it opens next week as well as the event venues starting in August. He said he expects an average length stay for the hotel will be about 20 days.

"As we're now kind of officially launching this, we are expecting to see a pretty dramatic increase in bookings as this is out to the world," he said.

