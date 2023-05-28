Buddy's Pizza to open its 23rd Michigan location

Buddy's Pizza is preparing to add more ovens.

The Detroit-style pizza maker is opening its 23rd location in Michigan, a new carry-out restaurant in Canton expected later this year.

Today, there are 16 full-service restaurants and six carry-out locations.

Buddy’s Pizza opened in 1946 at the corner of Six Mile and Conant in Detroit, previously a speakeasy called Buddy’s Rendezvous.

Using square blue steel pans intended to hold nuts and bolts at local automotive plants, Gus Guerra created a square-shaped pie.

What makes a pizza Detroit-Style? "The same things that made Detroit – a little bit of ingenuity, some stubborn spirit and a whole lot of heart," according to Buddy's website.

They tout that their dough is made in-house daily, double-stretched to create the light and airy crust. Then, they add the dough to forged-steel square pans, aged and seasoned to give the pies a cripsy, extra thick crust. They're also known for using a special blend of Wisconsin brick cheese, fresh ingredients and building from the bottom up: dough, cheese and sauce on top.

