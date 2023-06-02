PulteGroup responds to 'bad faith' lawsuit seeking records on exec's firing

PulteGroup Inc. says that a woman's lawsuit seeking records connected to the firing of an executive accused of harassing Bill Pulte is his attempt to gain information for a separate lawsuit.

In a response brief filed Friday in Ingham County's 30th Circuit Court, the Atlanta-based homebuilder claims Bill Pulte has a vendetta against former PulteGroup executive Brandon Jones — and by extension — the current senior management of the company.

The company said the plaintiff Betty Trester of Beavercreek, Ohio, is “not a shareholder of record as defined and required by statue," despite her lawsuit stating that.

The company says it believes Trester’s request goes beyond her purported shareholder status and that she’s acting as a proxy for Bill Pulte, the grandson of PulteGroup founder William J. Pulte, in his lawsuit against Jones.

Jones, the company's senior vice president of field operations, was fired in December after an investigation determined he'd violated the company’s code of ethical business conduct.

"A shareholder's inspection rights are limited to a 'proper purpose' which requires more than 'idle curiosity or mere speculation of mismanagement," PulteGroup's response stated. "Trester has not met this burden, as there is not a single, non-conclusory allegation supporting any credible basis to infer mismanagement or insufficiency of certain internal investigations. Moreover, a records demand brought in bad faith or for improper purposes must be denied..."

Trester's attorney, Marc Newman, was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

The response includes images of tweets in 2022 from Trester stating she purchased $30 of Pulte stock in 2020. It claims that Trester appears to be a "devoted follower and unabashed fan of Bill Pulte, whose Twitter conversations with Bill Pulte indicate that she may have received something of value from him."

It claims that Trester came to Pulte through his Twitter activity, in which he gives money to people for certain actions, such as retweeting or liking posts on social media. It claims that on several occasions Trester has asked for "a hand up (money)" and that the two have had friendly conversation on LinkedIn.

"Here, there's connection between Trester and William J. Pulte (Bill Pulte), the grandson and namesake of PulteGroup's founder, William J. Pulte," the response stated, "and as readily evident from the records demand and the Complaint, it appears that Trester is acting as a proxy in this case for Bill Pulte to improve or assist his position in a pending case in Florida, against former PulteGroup Executive Brandon Jones and/or his general public relations campaign against PulteGroup. This improper purpose is another basis to deny Trester’s request.”

Pulte sued Jones in a defamation lawsuit claiming that the former company official held a grudge against him and used several fake Twitter accounts to harass him and other family members.

Pulte sat on the company's board from 2016 to 2020. The board of directors decided to not renominate Pulte in 2020. He is CEO of Pulte Capital Partners LLC investment firm. A message seeking comment from him was left with the firm.

Trester seeks multiple records in connection to the investigation of Jones’ firing. She also seeks attorneys' fees.

The demand for the records was made on March 15, according to the complaint. Trester's attorney, Newman, previously wrote in a court document that despite "extensive efforts to respond to various requests and concerns raised by counsel for the Company, the Company has not made the requested books and records available for inspection."

