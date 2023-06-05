Officials mark groundbreaking on new Flint Commerce Center at former Buick City site

Flint — The former General Motors Co. Buick City campus is one step closer to a new future following a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the first building of the new Flint Commerce Center.

State, local and federal officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were on hand at the event on Industrial Avenue in Flint, as developer Ashley Capital marked the start of construction in a major redevelopment project that will transform the site into an industrial park. Ashley Capital, which has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Michigan, Florida and New York, is a privately-held industrial real estate investment firm.

Others in attendance at Monday's ceremony included U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and area economic development officials.

The first building in the development is slated for completion in early 2024. In all, the Flint Commerce Center is expected to reach a $300 million investment to construct up to 10 buildings. When it's done, the project is slated to total 3.5 million square feet and to create approximately 3,000 jobs.

The first building, which was the focus of Monday's ceremony, is being built on speculation, meaning it's being constructed ahead of a user being identified. The facility will span 330,000 square feet. Ashley Capital touted its "strategic location" in the Flint area, close to Bishop International Airport and to GM's Flint Assembly plant, as well as its proximity to interstates 475, 69 and 75.

"We've made this massive investment because we think Flint is a good place to be, with an excellent partner in the City of Flint, strong workforce, great infrastructure, and ready access to expressways, rail, and abundant electricity," Susan M. Harvey, senior vice president at Ashley Capital, said in a statement.

Buick City, formerly a major manufacturing site for GM, spanned hundreds of acres. During GM's bankruptcy proceedings over a decade ago, the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response (RACER) Trust took over ownership of the site.

Ashley Capital closed on 20 acres of the site earlier this year and is working with the trust to acquire the rest of the site by the end of August.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place right on the heels of GM announcing a $1 billion investment in its Flint manufacturing operations.

