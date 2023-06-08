'Something great': Gilbert, Whitmer, Duggan join public to salute Book Tower reopening

Detroit — When Aisha Banks and her husband John heard about the Book Tower opening in downtown Detroit, they decided to view an apartment to rent as their summer home.

“I said ‘This looks real interesting. Let’s go look,’” said Banks, a novelist.

The couple chose a studio apartment, where they plan to split their time between John’s hometown of Detroit and homes in Colombia and Panama. The building’s historic architecture drew them in and the views and amenities convinced them to stay.

“Oh my goodness,” said John Banks, a life coach. “Having a gym here, having all the restaurants here, having what they call the study space where you can use as an office space. So that when I do my online teaching, life coaching, it has private rooms that are soundproof that you can work in … That's just very well thought-out. And the staff here is outstanding.”

The Bankses, the first residential tenants to move in, were on hand Thursday to watch the ribbon cutting celebration of the reopening of the Book Tower. Among those to celebrate the occasion was Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan, Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner and Randall Book, whose grandfather, Frank Book along with his brothers, constructed the Book Tower.

Bedrock's reopening of the iconic Book Tower on Washington Boulevard comes after seven years and a nearly $400 million renovation.

“It took tremendous belief the first time we stepped into this building,” Gilbert said during the celebration. “This project is proof that something great can happen when you bring numerous passionate people together around a tremendous project. People came from everywhere. We recruited people from everywhere, not just Detroit here. There are a ton of people in Detroit, but there are people in New Jersey, New York and everywhere around the country that helped, did something, played some role here to put this beautiful building back together.”

Bedrock purchased the building in 2015. It was designed by Louis Kamper and originally built in 1916 as an office tower. The restoration project includes both the 38-story Book Tower and adjoining 13-story Book Building. Both spaces had sat empty since 2009.

The former office building now includes 229 luxury apartment units, 117 ROOST apartment hotel rooms, and event spaces including the Conservatory Ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot space featuring a glass skylight.

Duggan praised Gilbert for his vision and effort in restoring the building. He said as the Statler Hotel was demolished down the street in 2005, others assumed the Book Tower would be next.

"What changed the direction of this city was Dan Gilbert, who saw opportunity and hope where everybody else saw blight," Duggan said.

Duggan noted Bedrock's current construction at he Hudson's site on Woodward and projects by other developers including Barton Malow's apartments, The Exchange in Greektown, Sterling Group's The Residences at Water Square along the riverfront and the District Detroit redevelopment plans by Chris Ilitch and developer Stephen Ross.

"All of that was made possible because Dan Gilbert came through, saw this empty space, and he saw beauty," Duggan said. "And so I'm just so pleased."

The Book Tower project was among four Bedrock properties to secure a transformational brownfield package from the state valued at $618 million in 2018.

During the ceremony Thursday, Whitmer acknowledged Bedrock and all those responsible for the restoration of the Book Tower building. She also referred to her announcement last week for a plan to expand the program with the Make it In Michigan Transformational Brownfield Fund.

"Projects like the Book Tower are underway all across this great city and our great state," Whitmer said. "Together we're going to continue working to make sure that communities and every region of our state are more attractive places to live, work, build a business, raise a family."

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN