Migrants were trafficked to work at Michigan blueberry farm, suit says

Anna Fifelski

The Detroit News

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a West Olive-based blueberry farm engaged in human trafficking and violated Michigan law.

The complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, says two men from Mexico in the country on H-2A visas, along with others, were coerced into boarding vans from North Carolina to Michigan in June 2017 and forced to work on the farm owned by First Pick Farms.

The Michigan Immigration Rights Center accuses First Pick Farms of violating Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2003 and 2008.

According to the lawsuit, Luis Guzman Rojas and Feliciano Velasco Rojas were awoken in the middle of the night in their residence in North Carolina by a First Pick Farms "agent and employee" telling them they were to be transported to Michigan. The complaint alleges that the man gave the two false identification and threatened to contact immigration authorities if they refused to comply. Guzman, of Michoacan, Mexico, and Velasco, of Oaxaca, Mexico, were transported along with 30 other H-2A workers, the suit says.

Gonzalo Peralta, a staff attorney at the Michigan Immigration Rights Center in Grand Rapids, said the plaintiffs were paid a piecemeal rate of approximately 50 cents per pound of blueberries they picked and required to pay rent of $25 a week for their housing.

“They were told that immigration would be called on them if they voiced any issues about what was happening,” Peralta said. “Then they were made to work during the blueberry season of 2017 living in pretty bad conditions. About 30 people were forced to squeeze into one house and they were made to work particularly long hours at this farm.”

Guzman and Velasco worked at First Pick Farms until September and August, respectively, and were required to live in an unfurnished three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Wyoming, Michigan, the suit alleges.

“It was something very painful, it was to a certain degree mentally painful,” Velasco, 33, said in a press release. “We are accustomed to work but when we were transported to Michigan we were exhausted mentally and physically. Our families were also affected who were sick and we had taken these jobs to try to earn enough for their medications but we were not able to earn enough to get those. Additionally, the conditions, being unable to rest because we had to sleep on the floor, nearly broke me.”

According to the suit, Guzman, Velasco and the other workers were taken back to North Carolina around September 2017 at the end of the growing season.

First Pick Farms did not immediately respond Monday to messages left by phone and on the company's website requesting comment.

The suit requests unspecified damages.