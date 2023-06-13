Detroit casinos bring in $105.6 million in May revenue

Detroit's three casinos generated $105.6 million in revenue in May, according to figures released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board Tuesday.

That's down slightly from the $108.7 million they reported a year ago. The results don't include revenue tied to internet casino gaming or sports betting, which the state reports separately.

Table games and slots generated $104.7 million in revenue for the month, down 1.4% from a year ago and down 4.5% from the previous month. The casinos collectively paid $8.5 million in state taxes tied to table games and slots for the month. They submitted $12.5 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

Retail sports betting produced $893,732 in revenue, down from $2.4 million in May 2022. The casinos reported nearly $17 million in retail sports betting handle, or the amount wagered by bettors, for the month. That's down from more than $22.7 million a year ago.

Michigan's sports betting market levels off as online gaming reaches new heights

They paid $33,783 in taxes to the state and submitted $41,290 in taxes to the city based on their monthly revenue from retail sports betting.

MGM Grand Detroit led the market with 47% share, followed by MotorCity Casino Hotel with 31% and Hollywood Casino at Greektown with 22%.

