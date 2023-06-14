Parade Co. launches campaign to raise $45M for new headquarters

Anna Fifelski

The Detroit News

The Parade Co. said Wednesday it is about a quarter of the way toward its goal of raising $45 million for a new headquarters on Detroit's riverfront near Belle Isle.

The company, a nonprofit that hosts annual events including America's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Ford Fireworks — which are scheduled for June 26 — launched a new campaign to raise the needed funds to buy and renovate the former R. Thornton Brodhead Armory on East Jefferson Avenue. The company faces a Sept. 30 deadline to complete its purchase of the armory and surrounding land under terms of a purchase agreement with the city of Detroit.

“The Parade Company New Home Campaign is at 20-25 percent of its goal,” Heather George, spokeswoman for Parade Co., said in a statement. “This marks the broader phase of the new home fundraising and campaign. It also announces the campaign theme 'Be a Heart of History.' The vision is to become an iconic new home on the beautiful Detroit Riverfront.”

The company announced plans in August 2020 to buy the armory and surrounding parkland, with Detroit City Council approving the sale in June 2021 for $300,000. Two council members, Brenda Jones and Raquel Castañeda-López voted against the sale in an initial vote, citing concerns that historic murals on the armory would be destroyed as part of the project. A third member, Mary Sheffield, voted no when council reconsidered the sale a week later.

After opening in 1930, the armory's indoor drill floor was rented to host dances, auto shows, political and sporting events. In 1932, future heavyweight champion Joe Louis fought his first amateur bout, a two-round loss, according to Historic Detroit archives.

The Works Progress Administration funded Depression-era art to the building including murals and plaster carvings by artist Gustave Hildebrand.

The site later served as a schoolhouse for 1,200 sailors, and after World War II, it was used as a training center for reservists. The armory then became headquarters to the 1st Battalion of the 24th Marines.

The site was designated a Michigan State Historic Site in 1980 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. By the time the building closed in 2004, it was home to the largest collection of federally funded Depression-era artwork of any Michigan building; however, the abandoned building has been hit hard by vandals since then, according to Historic Detroit.

The nonprofit organization responsible for Detroit’s annual Turkey Trot and Thanksgiving Day parade has partnered with architects, designers and preservationists at Kraemer Design Group for the project. Rossetti, an architecture firm in Detroit, has also created plans for rehabilitating 30,600 feet of the Armory and building an additional 130,300 expansion.

Parade Co. is located at 9500 Mt. Elliott near Hamtramck. The move to the Armory would make the nonprofit more accessible to Detroit residents, the company has said.

“The scale and heart of this project is for the Detroit community and families,” Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Co., said in a press release. “Our goal is to become a destination along the Detroit Riverfront near Belle Isle for residents and visitors offering spectacular tours, hosting thousands of children at youth camps, arts programs and educational opportunities, while showcasing our amazing collections of iconic parade floats, Italian papier mâché heads and watching our teams of artisans at work. Our new studio will also be a wonderful event center to host major events with organizations and companies throughout our region and state.”

Sarah Rahal contributed.