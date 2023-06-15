ECB hikes again and signals rates will rise more before peak

Alexander Weber, Jana Randow

The European Central Bank lifted interest rates by another quarter-point and signaled that its unprecedented hiking campaign isn't over yet.

Less than a day after the Federal Reserve left borrowing costs unchanged following 10 straight increases, the ECB raised its deposit rate to 3.5% - the highest level in more than two decades and in line with the expectations of economists and traders.

"Future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary," the Governing Council said Thursday in a statement.

With inflation abating, that leaves the door open for the ECB to pause after July - as analysts widely anticipate. Officials also confirmed a halt in reinvestments under their €3.2 trillion ($3.5 trillion) Asset Purchase Program from next month - another tightening move that was flagged at May's policy meeting.

The euro edged up and bonds extended losses. The yield on two-year German bonds rose 15 basis points to 3.17%. The common currency rose as much as 0.5% to $1.0879. Traders added to their rate-hike expectations. The implied probability of the ECB raising rates to 4% by October rose to almost 80% from 50% earlier.

The decisions were underpinned by fresh quarterly projections suggesting inflation will moderate more slowly than previously envisaged, to 2.2% in 2025. That's still above-target but down from current levels of about three times the goal. Economic expansion in the 20-nation euro zone is seen a little weaker following recent data revealing a mild winter recession.

"The outlook for economic growth and inflation remains highly uncertain," President Christine Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt. "Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long."

Central banks in advanced economies are approaching the final stages in their onslaught against the global inflation shock. They're keen to ensure, however, that prices have been tamed. The Fed struck a hawkish tone in pausing on Wednesday. Australia and Canada have unexpectedly resumed rate increases.

Supporting the idea that Thursday's hike could be the ECB's penultimate, the latest inflation readings showed both the headline and core gauges coming in below analyst estimates, while expectations among consumers also retreated significantly.

Underlying price gains that exclude things like food and energy could yet tick up over the summer, however. Lagarde has said there's "no clear evidence" that the measure, which has become officials' key focus, has peaked.

Wary that rising wages are exerting more durable upward pressure on prices, some of her colleagues have stressed the need for further tightening. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has said the so-called terminal rate may not be reached in the summer, implying a peak of 4% or higher despite Germany's recent economic woes.

His French counterpart, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, has been more cautious, saying the ECB's remaining steps will be "relatively marginal."

A major uncertainty is how the economy is coping with the most forceful tightening push in the ECB's history - 400 basis points to date. While banks' credit conditions have clearly toughened, it's less obvious how that's filtering through to firms and households.

The bond market is already showing signs of unease. The yield on 10-year German bonds is around 60 basis points lower than two-year notes, an anomaly that suggests some investors see rates eventually being cut to soften the blow of economic strife.

Renewed turbulence in the financial sector also remains a risk. The end of June will see lenders return €477 billion in long-term loans that the ECB dished out during the pandemic to help keep credit flowing. While overall liquidity is still abundant, analysts have warned that individual banks may face pressure as the low-cost funding comes due.

