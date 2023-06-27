Leasing opens for riverfront apartments at former Joe Louis Arena site

Detroit — If panoramic windows, a pool with a riverfront view and a rooftop lounge looking upon downtown are must-haves in the apartment hunt, applications for The Residences at Water Square are now open.

The 25-story all-glass high rise at 222 Third St. from Detroit developer Sterling Group sits on the former site of Joe Louis Arena. The mayor's office has said it will be the first new riverfront residential high-rise since Riverfront Towers opened 40 years ago. The project is being privately financed, and details of the "substantial" investment haven't been disclosed, said Danny Samson, Sterling Group's chief development officer.

"The market is ready for this kind of a building," he said. "In Chicago, New York, other markets, you see this kind of product all the time. In Detroit, we haven't seen it so far. The reality is there is a sophisticated market here, and people have different types of products."

Prospective dwellers now can book a tour to check out examples of the 496 units, which include four penthouse two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites. The rest are split between one-bathroom studio and one-bedroom apartments. The official move-in date is expected to be in February. Pricing still is being finalized, but it will be commensurate with "high-level" properties in the market, Samson said.

"We like to call it elevated, but approachable," he said. "This is a place where people can live. It's a place where people can enjoy themselves, and they can do it in a way that's appropriate."

The units feature floor-to-ceiling windows. They come with a glass-enclosed shower and stackable washer and dryer units. The kitchens feature quartz countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and Italian cabinetry.

Studios are 586 square feet, and the one-bedroom starts at 668 square feet with a corner unit being as large as 784 square feet. The under-construction penthouse suites will be 1,452 square feet each.

The People Mover travels near the building. Samson said the two-tone glass windows making up the building to give it dimension and insulation between units will keep city sounds to "background noise," comparing it to quieter than someone mowing a lawn.

The monthly rental price includes access to the building's amenities. In the lobby, a desk offers full-service concierge. It doesn't have a parking garage, but an on-site valet is available. The building also will have a 1,000-square-foot small market with outdoor seating that will be open to the public. Sterling Group is in talks with a few potential operators for that space, Samson said.

On the second floor, residents will have access to a fully outfitted fitness area with locker rooms, showers and a yoga space. Additionally, an indoor pool looks toward the Detroit River. A NanaWall system opens glass doors from the pool area to a balcony sun deck.

On the rooftop at 300 feet above the ground, residents will have access to two sky lounges. The "chef's kitchen" will offer a full-size and warming kitchens, a bar, and seating area that spills onto a rooftop deck with views through a glass fence. The rooftop also will feature a sport-centric lounge with a pool table, a bar and a 9-foot-by-9-foot television wall.

"You have the ability to hang out here, watch the game, have a cocktail, play pool, play cards, spill over onto the rooftop with friends, barbecue, and have a nice evening," Samson said. "People who are living there, there is a certain lifestyle they are able to enjoy: enjoy the Riverwalk, enjoy the proximity to the downtown, proximity to the theater, sports, and then come back and be part of a community where they can enjoy the amenities in the building."

The developer broke ground on the site about a year ago. Using two cranes and a reinforced concrete system allowed it to install a new floor about every eight days, roughly the half the time it could have taken otherwise, Samson said.

The site itself has been dubbed Water Square, and there will be a walkable, interactive space around the building in future phases, Samson said, with more details to come. Sterling Group has been in talks with the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board about building a 600- to 800-room hotel that would be connected to Huntington Place. The two entities entered an agreement in January. The convention center sits within a short walking distance of the Residences at Water Square.

For more information, potential tenants can go to WaterSquareResidences.com.

