Planning a July 4 cookout? Here's how much it will cost compared to last year

This year, celebrating Independence Day with a cookout will cost slightly less than it did last year.

The average grocery bill will come to $67.73 to host 10 family members or friends for the holiday this year, according to data released Tuesday in the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation July 4th Cookout Survey.

The cost is down about 3% from a record high in 2022, since the AFBF began the survey in 2013. While the Consumer Price Index report shows food prices overall up 5.8% from a year ago, the survey looks at foods typically selected for cookouts.

The average cost for a cookout is less than $7 per person, said Loren Koeman, lead economist for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

“It’s still 14% higher than two years ago,” he said. “So we still have higher food prices than a couple years ago, but we have definitely seen moderation in that.”

The survey looks at traditional cookout favorites including cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad and dessert. Volunteer shoppers collected data from 240 stores in every state and Puerto Rico.

There was a year-to-year decrease in the cost of chicken breasts, lemonade and cookies, while there was an increase in the price of beef, hamburger buns and potato salad.

For example, nationally the retail price for a package of eight hamburger buns increased 17% to $2.26 and the average cost for two pounds of ground beef rose 4% to $11.54, according to the survey. The cost of two pounds of chicken breasts is down 9% to $8.14 and three pounds of pork chops dropped 6% to $14.37. The cost of lemons is less expensive, resulting in a 16% drop in lemonade at $3.73.

The national data is pretty consistent with price fluctuations found in Michigan, Koeman said. Farmers earn about 14% — or 14 cents — of each food marketing dollar.

“We have some good Michigan products on the list here,” Koeman said. “Certainly, we raise a lot of these things … the beans, certainly a lot of those come from Michigan. A lot of the potatoes for chips come from Michigan as well.”

The AFBF sites numerous reasons for the higher prices of some foods, including: drought conditions increasing the cost of feed and reducing available cattle, driving up the price of beef. Poor weather reduced the production of potatoes. Inflation drove up the price of processed foods like bread, the organization said.

The lower prices for chicken breasts and eggs is likely due to a decrease in avian influenza cases, which has allowed chicken populations to recover.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN