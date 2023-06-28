Here's where Sheetz will open its first store in Michigan

Sheetz, a fast-growing 24-hour convenience store chain, plans to open its first Michigan location in Romulus.

The store will be at 33380 Wick Road, officials confirmed Wednesday.

“Our goal is to continue working collaboratively with city officials in Romulus to open this location in the latter part of 2024,” Brian Dinges, assistant vice president of real estate at Sheetz, said in an email Wednesday. “While it is too early in the development process to provide a timeline or location for any additional stores, our goal is to offer Michigan residents the ultimate one-stop shop to fuel their bodies and their vehicles.”

In November, the Altoona, Pa.-based chain announced that it would open its first Michigan store in the Detroit area. The Romulus location was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Always open, Sheetz stores are known for sandwiches, salads and beverages customers order through self-service kiosks. Menu items sold at existing Sheetz stores include breakfast sandwiches, sliders, pizza, fried pickle chips, fries and mozzarella sticks. There's indoor and outdoor seating. The store also sells gasoline, and where possible, has electric charging and car washes.

The site on Wick Road sits just north of Interstate 94, less than four miles from Detroit Metro Airport.

“With respect to site criteria, Sheetz looks at many variables including size, traffic, access, demos as well as other metrics,” Dinges said. “We find that we can best serve our customers on approximately two acres. However, our model allows us to flex the size of our site to accommodate lots as small as 1.5 acres.”

A typical Sheetz site includes a 6,000-square-foot building, 35-40 parking spaces, a drive-thru and six or eight fueling spots.

Sheetz, founded in 1952, has more than 660 locations across six states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

