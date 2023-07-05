Consumers Energy wants to bury power lines in these six counties to prevent outages

Consumers Energy is planning to inch its way into burying power lines in vulnerable areas of the state that are more susceptible to electricity outages during wind storms.

The Jackson-based utility company has submitted a plan to the Michigan Public Service Commission to bury an unspecified number of miles of power lines in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm and Iosco counties, areas with dense tree cover that have frequent and prolonged power outages.

Consumers Energy has proposed the new pilot program to help the company study affordable ways for the utility provider to bury its power lines, as part of the company's efforts to improve grid reliability.

The company's proposal to spend $4.1 million burying power lines in the six counties in an effort to improve electric reliability during storms requires the approval of Michigan Public Service Commission.

“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” said Greg Salisbury, the vice president of electric distribution engineering at Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy said some of the pilot communities will include Genesee Township in Genesee County and Parshallville Township in Livingston County near Hartland. The utility said it estimates that undergrounding power lines could boost the electric grid’s resiliency in those areas by 90%.

Currently, around 15% of Consumers Energy's lines are buried, which amounts to about 13,000 miles total. The rest are above ground, but the company says it would like to bury 400 miles of power lines annually in the future. At that rate, it would take about 32 years for Consumers to double the number of its electricity lines that are buried.

Burying power lines is seen as one approach for protecting them from high winds and falling tree limbs, particularly during bad weather, but it’s costly.

“Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs,” Salisbury said. “This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future.”

In the wake of prolonged power outages in recent years, utility executives in Michigan have cautioned that burying power lines is not always the best option and sometimes can be very costly. The cost of electric infrastructure typically gets passed down to residential and business customers.

Burying powers lines might not be “the right solution” in every community, Laird said, and that Consumers would focus on finding “the most cost-effective way” to carry out the undergrounding.

“It is important to remember burying our lines might be the right solution for some areas but not others,” said Chris Laird, the company’s vice president of electric operations, in a statement. “… By using a few different strategies to strengthen the grid, we will be able to deliver a brighter future for all the communities we serve.”

Earlier this year, Detroit-based DTE Energy said it intended to conduct a pilot program that would aim to underground five miles of its system over a year-long period. The aim of the program would be to help the utility find ways to lower the cost of burying power lines.

