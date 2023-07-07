Starbucks in Taylor becomes 15th Michigan store to unionize

The Starbucks at 23402 Eureka Road in Taylor voted to unionize this week, with 13 voting in favor of unionizing and 2 against, according to a statement from Starbucks Workers United. The vote makes the store the 15th Starbucks location to unionize in Michigan.

The first Starbucks location to unionize was in Buffalo, New York in Dec. 2021, but the first location in Michigan to unionize was at 2480 Burton Street in Grand Rapids in May 2022. Since then, more than a dozen stores have followed suit, including locations in Ann Arbor, Flint, East Lansing, Allen Park and more.

“We are more than their labor hours. We are their profit,” workers at the Taylor store said in a press release. “If Starbucks is ‘pro-partner’ then they must be ‘pro-contract.’ I hope many other tired baristas begin to take a stand against this company that has brought in record profits the last few years, while we are continuously suffering on the floor while all of our machines break multiple times a week. Stand up! We are here with you!”

The union elections are administered by the National Labor Relations Board, which has filed over 100 official complaints against the company. These complaints outline more than 1,900 violations of federal labor law, including worker intimidation, discriminatory rules, and unlawful discipline and termination of union organizers.

As next a next step, the NLRB must certify the vote to unionize and then Starbucks Workers United must identify a bargaining representative for the store and send Starbucks and initial bargaining demand. However, Starbucks says that Starbucks Workers United has failed to bargain for eight of the 14 certified union stores in Michigan.

"Starbucks is committed to progress negotiations towards a first contract where union representatives have approached contract bargaining with professionalism and have allowed both parties to discuss proposals," a spokesperson for Starbucks said.