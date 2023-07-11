Amazon's Pontiac fulfillment center uses 'latest and greatest' tech to handle Prime Day

Pontiac — Amazon.com needed all hands on deck Tuesday for Prime Day, and more than 3,000 workers at its Pontiac Fulfillment Center were busy sorting, toting and packing tens of thousands of items ordered by customers during one of the online retailer's biggest sale promotions of the year.

It's the second-largest event after the holiday season for the e-commerce company, with products such as the the Echo, Fire TV and Ring Doorbell offered for 75% off the regular price. Other products made by third parties and affiliates, like kitchenware and laptops, can have discounts around 20% to 30% off, with deals being updated every 30 minutes.

Worldwide, shoppers were projected to spend about $12.9 billion during the event, which runs through Wednesday, up about 11% from last year, according to Insider Intelligence, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Fred McPherson, the general manager of the Pontiac Fulfillment Center, said staff members had been getting ready for months.

"Leading up to Prime Day, we spend weeks and months preparing for this day, making sure that we have the appropriate staffing in place, schedule adjustments, transportation support in place to be able to ship items downstream to Amazon Air sites and sort centers," he said.

The fulfillment center, which covers 3.8 million square feet, has the capacity to handle 855,000 orders daily with items moving around the facility on conveyer belts that stretch 17 miles.

The center had balloons and multi-colored tropical-themed inflatables in celebration of Prime Day. Employees were encouraged to wear Prime T-shirts, enter a raffle for merchandise and treated to free ice cream.

"We have different raffles we're participating in with our team members, food trucks on site ... really an opportunity to engage our team members and keep them cool during this hot summer," McPherson said.

"We have the latest and greatest technologies and one of the things that's different about this facility versus others: we have an inbound sorter," he said, referring to a conveyer belt that will transfer incoming items via totes to a pod, or resting pallet, where it awaits purchase by a consumer.

Workers take boxes from trailers to the conveyer belts or remove 3D illusion lamps, books and other items under 18 inches from their packaging and place them in yellow totes on the conveyers.

"This material handling system ... allows us to be able to receive a lot of inventory via totes. And then also once it comes into buildings, in boxes or pallets ... we'll break that down and get it into the tote so it's easier to route that inventory to the upper parts of the building for storage," McPherson said.

The totes go to a "stow" area, where workers take items out of the totes and store them in a specific pocket of a pallet. Four-wheeled, autonomous electronic rollers slide under pallets, pick them up and drop them off at the storage area.

"Amazon has had this technology for a good number of years. Originally the company that developed it, (the electronic rollers) we ended up acquiring them," McPherson said. The center uses over 6,000 robots like the electronic drivers that move pallets around the facility.

When a customer clicks "buy" for an item the Pontiac centers holds, a pallet rolls to the "pick" area, where a worker will take the item off the pallet and send it on the conveyer belt to be packaged and shipped to the buyer.

Stowing and picking items on pallets or "pods" is monotonous, so workers have the option to play games that virtually correlate to picking and stowing items. They can compete or play with workers in their fulfillment center and other centers to make the work more fun, McPherson said.

Brittany Dolkowski of Royal Oak, who's been working for Amazon for two years, was playing a work game as she picked items from the totes, scanned them, and placed them on pods Tuesday morning. "There's always work to do," she said, and playing the games makes it more enjoyable.

"I like competing with other people on other floors and just seeing how many scans can I do to how many scans other people can do," Dolkowski, 29, said.

The last stop on an item's journey through the fulfillment center is when it leaves the facility for Amazon's delivery station next door, where the company's ubiquitous blue and white vans wait to carry goods on their "last mile" to customers' homes and businesses.

