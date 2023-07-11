Vacant buildings on Broadway in Detroit could make way for apartment building

A long-vacant set of buildings along Broadway in downtown Detroit could be redeveloped into a nine-story apartment building.

Basco of Michigan plans a $38 million project to redevelop a site that includes 1322, 1326 and 1332-1336 Broadway. Twenty percent of the 80 units at Broadway Lofts would be considered affordable housing and the ground floor would house 6,600 square feet of retail space, possibly a restaurant.

"The hope is to create a mix of housing options for Detroiters and to offer housing in the heart of the city," said Nevan Shokar, vice president with Basco.

Broadway Detroit Development II, LLC, an affiliate of Basco of Michigan, owns 1322 Broadway and the Downtown Development Authority owns the other two buildings. Shokar said the firm plans to acquire the buildings from the DDA. Construction is set to begin in October and be complete in April 2025.

The Detroit Historic District Commission is expected to consider on Wednesday the rehabilitation of the facades of 1322 Broadway and 1326 Broadway as well as the demolition of 1332-1336 Broadway due to poor structural condition. Crain's Detroit Business first reported on the upcoming meeting.

A new building and façade at 1332-1336 Broadway would be historically compatible, according to documents submitted to the historic district commission. The residential building would sit back from the historic façades. Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group is the architect for the project.

“What we’re interested in doing is preserving the old look and feel of what those buildings kind of look like and the history that they have,” Shokar said. “And then also the buildings inside are in very poor condition due to fire damage, water damage. … So we're going to restore whatever we can with the front façade of the building. And then behind that there'll be a new building built. It's more efficient and it allows us to do 80 units, create density on the site.”

The complex would offer 20% of the residential units at 60% of the area median income. Rents will range from $940 for a studio at an affordable rate to $2,000 for a one-bedroom unit at market rate, Shokar said.

The building at 1322 Broadway is in fair to good condition, officials said. It originally housed the MacDiarmid Candy Company, founded in 1906. Originally a one-story building, it was turned into a three-story building in 1908.

The building at 1326 Broadway is in fair condition. It housed A.W. Reckmeyer, a furrier, from 1893 until 1903. It also housed another furrier, Gustave Zanger, until 1913. In 1921, the William F. Dixon Chandelier Co. occupied the building.

1332-1336 Broadway is in poor condition. This 1904 building was designed by Louis Kamper and housed the Michigan Cut Flower Exchange Building.

