DTE to close last coal plant sooner under revised 20-year clean energy plan

DTE Energy has reached an agreement with the Michigan Public Service Commission that will see the company phase out its coal plants sooner and increase spending on alternative energy sources at a quicker pace.

Key tenets of the agreement on the Detroit-based company’s 20-year clean energy plan include ending the use of coal by 2032, when DTE will close the Monroe Power Plant three years earlier than previously planned, and developing renewable energy sources to power around 4 million homes, according to the utility provider.

The settlement filed on Wednesday stemmed from the company’s integrated resource plan filed last fall and is the result of two years of negotiations with DTE, the state of Michigan and groups including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and the Small Business Association of Michigan.

“Today’s historic agreement is an investment in Michigan’s future, and we are grateful that 21 organizations from across Michigan have joined us in bringing our proposal one step closer to reality,” DTE's chairman and chief executive officer, Jerry Norcia, said in a statement. “This partnership and dedication have helped us build the best plan possible for our customers.”

DTE said retiring the Monroe Power Plant in 2032 will allow the utility to stop using coal three years ahead of schedule, resulting in an 85% reduction in carbon emissions roughly nine years earlier than previously expected.

“It really keeps us on our path to get to net zero by 2050,” DTE President Trevor Lauer told reporters during a Wednesday press call.

The Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County, which also uses coal, will be repurposed to operate on natural gas, which will be used to meet peak energy demand, according to DTE.

Through the agreement, the company says it will spend $11 billion on clean energy investments over the next 10 years, whlie reducing the costs of its energy transition by $2.5 billion.

The early retirement of the Monroe Power Plant will account for $1.4 billion of the cost savings. The remaining $1.1 billion in savings will come from tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress, as well as other renewable energy credits and reduced operation costs from the shuttered facilities.

DTE said it will also direct an additional $110 million toward income-qualified energy efficiency programs and customer affordability programs. According to the settlement filing, $43.8 million will go toward income-qualified electric “energy waste reduction” plans in 2024, plus $53.8 million in 2025.

As part of the clean energy plan, the utility will develop 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy and 1800 megawatts of energy storage, including 220 megawatts at the Trenton Channel Power Plant, a former coal plant that was phased out of service last year. The Trenton Channel project would reportedly be one of the largest energy storage facilities in the Midwest.

