Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of more earnings reports

Associated Press

Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world’s second-largest economy is flagging. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in early trading, coming off its seventh winning week in the last nine. The Dow was just barely lower, while gains for several tech giants helped push the Nasdaq composite up 0.3%. Global markets slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Several big banks kicked off the reporting season for U.S. companies last week. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla report this week.