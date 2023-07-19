Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher, adding to recent gains

Associated Press

New York — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, adding to a run that has pulled the market to its highest level in more than 15 months. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early Wednesday. The Dow added 168 points, or 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Carvana soared 21% after the used-car dealer agreed with its lenders to reduce its debt by $1.2 billion. Elevance Health jumped 7.5% after reporting stronger results than analysts expected. Stocks also got some help from easing pressure from the bond market, where yields fell after a report showed U.K. inflation slowed.