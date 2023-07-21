Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway shipping supports 35,000 Michigan jobs, study says

Maritime shipping in the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway supports more than 35,000 jobs in Michigan and more than 315,000 in the United States, according to a study released Friday.

The study by Martin Associates, a maritime economic analysis and consulting service in Lancaster, Pa., measured the impact of 2022 cargo movements at 40 U.S. and Canadian ports, including five in Michigan at Calcite, Detroit, Monroe, Muskegon and the Saginaw River.

At a news conference where the report was released, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg touted the significance of Great Lakes shipping on U.S. employment and investments by President Joe Biden's administration in port infrastructure. According to the study, the transport of more than 135 metric tons of cargo in 2022 created jobs for dock workers, marine pilots, truck drivers, corporate railroad operators, tugboat operators and more.

“Today, through President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan, we're in the midst of making the most comprehensive infrastructure investments since Eisenhower was in the Oval Office, building new foundations for the American economy large and small,” Buttigieg said. “That includes more than $82 million in grants to U.S. Great Lakes ports to help improve current throughput capacity, and to prepare for future growth that we know is coming.”

Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, said recent federal funding has stimulated economic development via the Seaway at several of the ports listed in the study. Specifically in Michigan, the port of Detroit received $16 million for new rail-related and maritime multimodal expansion and the port of Monroe received $11 million for updated wharf-related construction.

Tindall-Schlicht also discussed the direct economic impact of transportation and shipping on Great Lakes-St. Lawrence systems.

“In terms of overall economic impact, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway shipping is a clear driver of the economy, supporting $36 billion U.S. in economic activity,” Tindall-Schlicht said. “The Great Lakes U.S.-Flag fleet, crewed by American Mariners and primarily organized by the Lake Carriers Association, was a leading driver of these economic impacts. For example, of the 241,000 U.S. and Canadian jobs, supported by maritime commerce, approximately 116,000 jobs can be attributed to cargo carried on U.S.-Flag vessels.”

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Michigan’s preliminary annual average unemployment rate in 2022 was 4.3%, 1.6 percentage points below the 2021 annual average rate of 5.9%. According to data released Thursday by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, total employment increased by 26,000 in June, while unemployment edged down by 3,000, resulting in a total labor force gain of 23,000 over the month. However, Michigan’s trade, transportation and utilities industry demonstrated the largest numerical payroll employment decrease over the month, at -4,000.

Maritime shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Waterway and the St. Lawrence Waterway supported a total of 664,738 jobs in the U.S. and Canada.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system includes all five Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River, beginning at the Superior Port in Wisconsin on Lake Superior and down the St. Lawrence River to the Atlantic Ocean. The St. Lawrence River flows from Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean and the Seaway portion of the system extends from Montreal to mid-Lake Erie.

While the St. Lawrence Waterway doesn't include any major Michigan ports, the study found that transporting cargo throughout the St. Lawrence Waterway supported 1,024 jobs in Michigan and 24,275 jobs in the U.S., generating $9.5 billion in economic activity.

An additional study detailing the public and private investments made in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System will be released this fall.