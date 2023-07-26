Detroit officials celebrate Amazon fulfillment center's opening on fairgrounds site

Detroit — For years, the site of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds sat vacant and overgrown, following the departure of the longtime annual event in 2009.

On Wednesday, officials celebrated new life at the site with the opening of the 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon facility. It’s one of the several projects planned for the site at Woodward near Eight Mile.

“We said this is a special property,” Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting event. “It’s going to be developed in a special way that's going to create 1,500 or 2,000 good-paying jobs. I turned down a number of proposals.”

Duggan recalled when Detroit-based Sterling Group approached the city with a proposal to develop an Amazon facility across the 142 acres the city purchased from the state in 2019. Duggan said he initially turned them down. Amazon then proposed operating in the same-sized facility, but instead going vertical and taking up only an 80-acre footprint, leaving room for additional development. The company also proposed not to seek any tax incentives, he said.

Now the site has a 3.8 million-square-foot, five-story Amazon fulfilment center and a neighborhood manufacturing facility awaiting a tenant. Also under construction is the Detroit Department of Transportation's new 60,000-square-foot transit center that will be housed in a repurposed Dairy Cattle Barn. The façade of the Michigan State Fairgrounds Coliseum has also been preserved.

“We’re going to come close to 2,000 jobs because we did it together,” Duggan said.

Amazon said Wednesday that it has met its commitment to employ more than 1,200 people at the fulfillment center. Sixty percent of the employees live in Detroit. Employees are paid an average hourly wage of $19 per hour and receive medical and dental benefits as well as prepaid college tuition and matching 401k.

"It also gives our local residents the opportunity to really create a career pathway right here at Amazon," said Holly Sullivan, vice president of worldwide economic development at Amazon.

Detroit City Council member Angela Whitfield Calloway said that she welcomes Amazon into the community. Calloway has been vocal in her desire to see the site not only developed, but former fairgrounds buildings preserved and benefits for residents.

“Amazon's decision to open here represents a resounding vote of confidence in our workforce and growth potential,” she said. “These jobs will provide livelihoods for many individuals and families.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Amazon provided tours of the facility, the state’s newest robotics fulfillment center. Inside, packages can travel as far as 17 miles on conveyer belts and employees interact with robots to fulfill orders that are then taken to sorting and delivery stations before making their way to customers.

Amazon received its first merchandise at the fulfillment center in April and began shipping products out last month, said Paola Lopez, site leader for the Detroit facility.

“We ship out of here hundreds of thousands of packages a day,” she said.

The closest comparable Amazon facilities in Metro Detroit are in Pontiac and Romulus, Lopez said. The Detroit building features 17 break rooms, a wellness center and a multi-faith room.

“This is the latest technology…” she said. “The robots that work in harmony with our associates bringing either the (inventory) pods to the associate so the associate can pick it up, or the associate putting the item on the robot and the robot takes it.”

Detroit resident Michelle Story-Stewart lives within a mile of the Amazon facility. She said she had concerns about what would happen with the former state fairgrounds, particularly if development would cause traffic congestion.

Following a tour of the building, Story-Stewart said she was pleased to see the facility's operations and the employee amenities in the building.

As for the former fairgrounds, she said “It’s great to see something being done. I like the fact that it’s not overgrown.”

