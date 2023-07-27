Michigan economic activity up in spring, Comerica report says

The Comerica Michigan Economic Activity Index was up 5.2% in a three-month period through April, economists said Thursday.

Even with the increase, that figure was still down 0.4 percentage points from the prior year. Six components of the index were up in April, while three fell: continuing unemployment insurance claims, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. The others are nonfarm payroll employment, housing starts, housing prices, auto and light truck production, industrial electricity sales and foreign trade.

Michigan’s economy grew by 1.8% in 2022, lagging behind the national average of 2.1%, according to data released by Comerica. The same was true during the first quarter of this year with Michigan’s GDP growth of 1.8% below the national average of 2%.

“Michigan’s economy will likely slow along with the national economy in 2023,” economists said in the report. “High interest rates will slow output and sales in credit-intensive sectors, such as housing, manufacturing, and commercial real estate investment. The auto industry will likely outperform other sectors of durable consumer goods manufacturing as car dealers restock inventories, but even it is not impervious to the effects of high interest rates and inflation on consumer demand.”

According to the report, employment in the state rose by 10,800. Claims for unemployment insurance were higher while the unemployment rate fell to the pre-pandemic low in early 2020.

“Auto and light truck assemblies are back to the highest since mid-2020 as the chip shortage fades in the rear-view,” economists said in the report.

The report also notes that in April, industrial electricity consumption was up 2% from a year earlier.

As for housing, the index says housing starts were volatile in early 2023 and about 20% lower in April than the prior year. Housing prices rose sharply in March and April, reversing the decline from mid-2022 to early 2023, according to Comerica.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com