Kellogg Co. earnings top Wall Street expectations

Associated Press

Battle Creek — Kellogg Co. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $357 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.