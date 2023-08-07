Detroit startup brings fresh produce to low-income housing complex

Detroit — A crowd gathered Monday around the small lime-green vehicle parked in the Clement Kern Gardens housing community, packed with heaping boxes of fruits, vegetables, eggs and bread.

All of the produce, except for the bananas, oranges and mangoes, was grown by local farmers. The electric vehicle, the Veggie Express, was produced by Newlab in Michigan Central and modified by GoodPluck, a startup aiming to bring fresh produce to food-scarce neighborhoods.

“I never thought I would have a career in food,” said Chening Duker, founder of GoodPluck. “I love food, but it was always a hobby. And when I started this, I found that farms couldn't get their produce to their customers profitably. And actually the problems are with much more than farmers — any local business actually struggles to deliver that to people. So I was like, ‘How can I build a platform that bundles these farmers together and delivers it in bulk straight to the community?’”

Monday's visit was the second of four planned by GoodPluck as part of a pilot with the Community Builders Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. His goal: to help local farms, retailers and food businesses in the city reach more customers while making fresh food more accessible for residents.

Duker said he stopped by the Night Market at the Eastern Market at 2 a.m. Monday to pick up produce from farmers, then headed to Ruhlig Farms in Brownstown Township to buy bananas, oranges, out-of-season produce and other necessities like bread. When he arrived outside the low-income housing complex in Corktown at 11:30 a.m. to begin setting up for the start of sales at noon, a line of customers was beginning to form.

Deana Hinton, 67, and her friend Carmen Otero, 71, both live in Clement Kern Gardens and said they heard about the Veggie Express from a meeting with management. They said they typically shop at Prince Valley Market on Michigan Avenue and other local grocery stores, though the rising cost of fruit and vegetables sometimes keeps them from buying.

“It’s not hard to find produce, but the prices went up,” Hinton said. “This is nice, and it’s a reasonable price. If they keep bringing produce, we’ll keep coming.”

Otero bought a bag of cherries for $6 and a bag of four bananas for $1.

Duker said the prices are determined by the community the Veggie Express is serving. For Clement Kern Gardens, all produce was marked in 25-cent increments, with bananas, carrots, clementines and lemons at 25 cents and apples, oranges, bell peppers and peaches at 75 cents.

The biggest concern about the startup is making it sustainable. Other companies have tried to increase availability of fresh produce in Detroit and been hamstrung by funding issues. In June, vertical farm and salad delivery company Planted Detroit announced it would cease production in July and shut down Aug. 4. Though Planted Detroit had sold through Eastern Market and developed partnerships with Meijer and Eastern Market, founder and CEO Thomas Adamczyk cited budget restraints in a statement in July.

Duker remains optimistic. The Veggie Express pilot is scheduled for two more visits at Clement Kern Gardens, at noon Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, after which organizers will assess how they can more efficiently help the community.

“The first ever time we brought stuff to Clement Kern, I got a little excited and I ordered way too much,” Duker said. “And then today we learned and we ordered slightly less. What I didn't expect is that someone would find value in ordering two single bananas.”

The value in ordering two single bananas is to allow people in single households to shop for one, Duker said. He said he tries to sell all the products that aren’t sold at the event to his colleagues at Newlab, and then anything that remains is donated to Gleaners.

Melinda Smith, 49, who works with the Community Builders Choice Neighborhoods Initiative that provides services to Clement Kern Gardens residents, she said she wanted to take advantage of the low-cost produce herself.

“I get most of my produce from the Eastern Market if I have time to go,” Smith said. “There’s really none in my neighborhood. Your local grocery stores are really, really expensive. So this opportunity is really, really good for the CKG community to be able to take advantage of.”

Smith said they hope to work with GoodPluck in other neighborhoods but their main focus for now is ensuring residents at Clement Kern Gardens are supported before a planned demolition of the HUD-assisted complex, which is to be replaced by a new mixed-income housing facility. According to a Choice Neighborhoods Notice timeline, residents may receive 90-day notices at the end of 2023, though no dates have been released.

The pilot program is a partnership with Newlab, a robotics company founded in Brooklyn in 2016 and expanded to Detroit in 2019. Newlab is housed in the Book Depository building on the Ford Motor Co. mobility campus.

Roshni Shokar, the associate director of platform experience at Michigan Central, said GoodPluck is one of the five startups at Newlab with a civic focus, specifically on sustainable food delivery.

“It's been almost a year of planning, working with different community groups working with different farmers, bringing together all the right partners to help ideate on this concept and create something that would benefit the community and make sense to launch,” Shokar said. “Chening and his company have basically been the ones operating the Veggie Express and so they are the ones who work with the farmers, with the markets, to get all the produce loaded up, bring it here on the truck and kind of merchandise it for individuals.”

Originally from the United Kingdom, Duker graduated from the University of Michigan in 2016, but had to wait two years to get a visa before he could start GoodPluck.

Before he sold produce via the Veggie Express, Duker would deliver produce to people’s doorsteps through his website, Pluck.eco. Adam Mitchel, the owner of Country Valley Farm in Ann Arbor, said his farm has been working with Duker for just over a year providing for the delivery orders, though he anticipates that his produce will have greater reach with the Veggie Express.

Mitchel said Duker would come by their stall at the Eastern Market and buy large amounts of produce, but it wasn’t until Mitchel questioned him that their partnership really began. Now, Duker sends Country Valley Farm a list of orders and Mitchel has them prepared for GoodPluck for pickup at Eastern Market every Saturday morning.

“I think it's a great thing that they're doing,” Mitchel said. “These services are needed. That's what people want. I like that it's local. There are some corporate similar services that are nationwide and whatever. And those are great, but I think what Chening is doing is exceptional.”