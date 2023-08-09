UWM returns to profitability in second quarter

United Wholesale Mortgage returned to profitability in the second quarter of 2023 after two consecutive quarters of losses from the spring buying season and an increase in the value of its servicing portfolio.

UWM Holdings Corp. reported a $228.8 million net income in the April-to-June period, which was up 6.2% year-over-year. Loan origination volume rose 6.6% year-over-year to $31.8 billion, and the value of its mortgage servicing rights increased by $24.6 million, or 13% from last year.

It's a challenging time in the industry with lenders closing up shop, pulling out of certain business lines and shrinking their workforces. Average mortgage rates on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 7% this week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday, rising to 7.09%.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, however, says the company is hiring and investing into its technology and products.

"UWM continues to prove that regardless of the interest rate environment, our business model, coupled with the broker channel being the best place for a consumer to get a loan and the best place for a loan officer to work, is a winning formula," he said in a statement. "Other management teams seem to have forgotten that during a mortgage boom, the majority of the opportunity is in the first six months. Companies that are not prepared for those events react late, hire late, train late and miss most of the opportunity. UWM is doing the work and making the investment now to make the most of the opportunity when it inevitably comes while continuing to be profitable and continuing to reward our shareholders with a regular dividend."

UWM's second-quarter origination volume of surpassed the high end of the lender's forecast for the quarter, which was $23 billion to $30 billion. It also exceeded the $22.3 billion in closed loan origination volume of Detroit rival Rocket Mortgage, whose parent company reported net income of $139 million for the quarter last week.

UWM also met the middle of its gain-margin guidance at 0.88% compared to the projected 0.75% to 1%. That was down from 0.99% a year ago.

For the third quarter, the lender's guidance calls for volumes to range between $26 billion and $33 billion with a gain margin of 0.75% to 1%.

UWM exclusively originates loans through independent brokers who compare rates and products between lenders for homeowners and buyers.

Second-quarter net revenue totaled $587.5 million, up 4.1% year-over-year. Expenses rose 2.7% to $357.5 million. UWM's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $125.4 million, up 32%.

Totaling a record $28 billion, the value of mortgages originated for home purchases accounted for 88% of UWM's volume compared to refinances. UWM's 60-plus delinquency rate was 0.99% at the end of June.

The company's unpaid principal balance declined 4.3% to $294.9 billion from the second quarter of last year. Ishbia previously said UWM's target is $300 billion. The current rate of return, or weighted average coupon, was 3.84%, up from 3.19%.

UWM ended March with $2.8 billion of available liquidity, including $0.9 billion of cash and self-warehouse, and $1.9 billion of available borrowing capacity.

Following the 8-cent diluted earnings per share for the quarter, UWM will distribute a 10-cent dividend on Oct. 11 for shareholders as of the end of Sept. 20.

