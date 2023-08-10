Awrey Bakery in Livonia to close after 113 years

After 113 years producing cakes, cookies and pastries, Awrey Bakery in Livonia will close next month, according to a notice filed with the state.

Minnie Marie Bakers Inc., owner of the bakery at 12301 Farmington Road, filed a WARN notice this month with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity that the business would close Sept. 30.

In the filing, Minnie Marie Bakers said all 93 employees will be laid off because of the closure and “affected employees will not have bumping rights to positions in other plants operated by the company.”

Some employees may be retained beyond the closure to wrap up the company's operations, the notice stated.

Diane Lynch, a spokeswoman for Minnie Marie Bakers and Awrey Bakery, said Thursday that while she and other employees are hopeful that someone will buy the business, she can't share specifics of the process.

Minnie Marie Bakers bought Awrey in February 2013, days after the bakery had closed and reopened it the next month. At the time, the bakery employed more than 150 workers.

Awrey came within minutes of having its assets sold at auction, according to Detroit News archives. The bakery's rescue followed years of financial problems. In February 2005, Awrey filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing declining sales and higher costs for dairy products, health care and fuel.

At the time of the sale in 2013, Minnie Marie's CEO Jim McColgan said: "We are going to make this company a financially strong, stable company, create a wonderful work environment and we are going to produce quality products. It's going to stay here for a long time to come."