Michigan gas prices up 15 cents this week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices have jumped 15 cents since last week, setting another new 2023-high for the second consecutive week.

The first record high, recorded last week, was $3.76. Now, Michigan's average is nearly $4, at $3.92per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to a Monday release from AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The price is37 cents morethan this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year, AAA said.

Motorists are paying an average of $58 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline attributable to higher demand, amid tighter supply, which has helped to keep pump prices elevated, according to the group.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching another milestone for high prices this year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. "If gas demand remains high, alongside increasing oil prices, drivers should brace for increases in pump prices.”

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.88 per gallon, which is also a new high this year. That is about 12 cents more than last week’s average but still 10 cents lessthan this same time in 2022, AAA reported.

According to GasBuddy, regular unleaded gas can still be found around $3.30 in Michigan. A Marathon station on Kenny Road in Emmett has prices at $3.29; a Shell station on Warren Street and a Citgo station on Telegraph Road, both in Dearborn Heights, has pump prices at $3.39.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Jackson ($3.98), Marquette ($3.98) and Grand Rapids ($3.97). The least expensivegas price averages are in Metro Detroit ($3.878), Benton Harbor ($3.93) and Ann Arbor ($3.93).

