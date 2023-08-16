SlimFast demand slumps as dieters turn to weight-loss drugs

Olivia Fletcher

Bloomberg

Sales of SlimFast, the meal replacement shakes, have dropped in the U.S. as people turn to new blockbuster weight-loss drugs instead.

Consumption of SlimFast was down 33% in the 12 weeks to July 16 compared with a year earlier, according to Glanbia, the owner of the brand, which released its first-half earnings statement on Wednesday.

Injectable drugs to help people lose weight have taken the diet market by storm. Demand for Wegovy in particular has boosted the market value of its maker, Novo Nordisk, to more than $400 billion.

"On the weight management side, that category has certainly been challenged," Mark Garvey, finance director of Glanbia, said on a phone call. "You're seeing more weight management drugs out there, which is impacting the sector."

Garvey said the drugs were already having a big effect on the U.S. market.

SlimFast represents 11% of the Irish company's performance nutrition portfolio despite declining popularity. The latest fall follows a 17% drop in consumption in the 12 weeks to June 2022.

Still, Glanbia shares rose as much as 5.7% in Dublin on Wednesday, the most in five months, after the food and nutrition firm increased its outlook for the year and named Hugh McGuire as its new chief executive officer, starting Jan. 1.

The company reported first-half earnings before interest, tax and amortization of $198.6 million, compared with $187.6 million a year earlier.