AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 5 cents this week

After rising for the last couple of weeks and setting new highs for the year, Michigan gas prices have fallen 5 cents from last week, AAA said Monday.

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs Michigan motorists this week an average of $3.86, the car insurer's fuel report said. The cost also is 34 cents more than the same week in July but still 5 cents less than last year.

Last week, gas prices jumped 15 cents to $3.92 per gallon and set a 2023 high for the second consecutive week. The week before that, fuel prices in Michigan had spiked to $3.76 per gallon.

AAA attributed this week's drop in price to a decrease in demand.

"Michigan's gas prices have steadily declined after setting a new 2023-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "While demand has decreased slightly, gas prices may continue to fluctuate through mid-September."

Michigan drivers are paying about $57 to fill up a vehicle with a 15-gallon tank, AAA also said. The bill is about $21 less than the highest price in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the average daily gas price in Metro Detroit declined slightly to $3.85 per gallon, about 2 cents less than last week’s average. It's also 14 cents less than the same time last year.

Metro Detroit's average gas price also set a new 2023-high last week, $3.88 per gallon.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Marquette with $4 per gallon, Jackson at $3.92 and Traverse City at $3.90. The cheapest prices are in Saginaw and Flint, both with $3.84, and Metro Detroit at $3.85.

Nationally, motorists are paying an average of $3.87 per gallon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez