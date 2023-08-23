Bankruptcy judge approves $8M settlement in Art Van Furniture case

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved an $8 million settlement for a lawsuit accusing the family of Art Van Furniture's founder of making more than $105 million in "fraudulent transfers" through real estate deals.

Judge Craig Goldblatt for the District of Delaware approved the entirety of the terms of the settlement in an order filed on Wednesday. The payout will come from the insurance company representing former Art Van CEO Richard Kim Yost and the family of founder Art Van Elslander.

Alfred T. Giuliano — Chapter 7 trustee of Start Man Furniture LLC, the entity formerly known as Art Van Furniture LLC — filed the suit in March 2022.

Requests for comment were left on Wednesday morning with a spokesperson for the Van Elslander family and Giuliano's attorneys.

Art Van Furniture LLC's bankruptcy three years years ago suddenly shuttered the Metro Detroit retail institution known for its trademark advertising, charitable contributions and sponsoring America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. After six decades, it left thousands of employees jobless, 190 stores closed, and customers scrambling to pick up already-paid-for sofas and bedroom sets.

Giuliano alleged that the Van Elslanders harmed the Warren-based furniture business by making the "fraudulent transfers" through real estate deals during Art Van's sale in 2017 to a private equity firm for $620 million. The company later filed for bankruptcy and shuttered its doors in 2020.

Giuliano sought to recover more than $105 million from the family — including from Art Van Elslander's estate. The Van Elslander family and Yost denied any wrongdoing, saying that when Art Van was sold in 2017 to Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners, the company was debt-free. They called the lawsuit an unfair attempt to solve problems caused by the buyer, and the settlement isn't an admission of the allegations.

According to court documents, Yost; Gary Van Elslander, son of the furniture retailer founder; and a group of Thomas H. Lee company officials carried insurance provided by National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh with coverage that included any breach of fiduciary duty claims.

The approval order becomes final within 10 days. National Union is to pay the trustee $7.5 million for the insurance settlement payment and $435,000 for the Thomas H. Lee defense cost reimbursement, according to the document.

A payee designated by the Van Elslander parties will receive $1.5 million for the Van Elslander defense cost reimbursement and Yost would receive $18,944.99 for defense cost reimbursement. The Thomas H. Lee parties will pay the trustee $65,000.

