Auto insurer opens Detroit office with 60 employees in Bedrock-owned building

Two years after entering the Michigan market, CURE Auto Insurance has opened an office in Detroit.

The office, inside Bedrock's The Icon building on the city’s east riverfront, is the company’s first physical location since it began serving Michigan in July 2021, following passage of the state’s auto insurance reform law. The company says it insures 75,000 motorists in Michigan, with 58% being Detroit residents.

“I think the statistics speak for themselves,” Eric Poe, CEO of CURE Auto said during a livestreamed ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. “With 75,000 people joining us in the last two years, it shows the need that our products had. The most important stat I think is that 94% of all the people that buy car insurance from CURE are choosing an option that was introduced under this new law.”

Poe was joined Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Bedrock COO Ivy Greaner and Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

CURE opened its office space through a partnership with the DECG and Detroit at Work. The company says it expects to grow its staff from 60 to 100 employees during the next two years.

"They recognized the tremendous opportunity that this market had for its business," Johnson said. "We also had a couple of things that they really, really were impressed by. One — they were impressed by the Detroit workforce. Two — the affordability of real estate here that you're sitting in right now. And three — a community that was very, very hungry for economic development to continue in the city that we know and love."

In 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a no-fault auto insurance reform bill that ended the state's requirement that motorists purchase auto insurance policies with uncapped lifetime medical benefits in the event of catastrophic crash injuries. Insurers are able to sell reduced coverage policies, but required to reduce rates on medical premiums for eight years.

The law has drawn controversy as it in some cases reduced the long-term care and rehabilitation benefits for the 17,000 to 18,000 individuals injured prior to its passage. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled late last month that a key provision of the reformed system does not apply to those individuals and that those injured prior to 2019 have contractual and statutory protections that vested when they were hurt.

Poe said Duggan spoke with him in 2015 about the negative impact auto insurance had on Detroit.

“He explained to me the problems that car insurance was having on Detroiters and the fact that people would not move into this city simply because they were going to pay $600 or $700 a month for car insurance,” he said. “And I made him a promise eight years ago that if he could help the legislature pass a bill to put fee schedules and caps in place that we would expand our business into Michigan. And that mission on our side was to come into this state and not use what the rest of our industry uses, which is credit scores, education, occupation, income proxies — and give real meaningful, affordable rates to Michiganders under that new law.”

Among the 75,000 customers, CURE said 94% have opted for the new no-fault personal injury protection options, resulting in an average savings per policy of 41%. Nearly 68% of those drivers previously did not have coverage.

“These folks were driving with no coverage at all,” Duggan said. “Had they gotten in an accident, they would have had no medical benefits, because they were driving illegally. And so what CURE has done is show the way. I hope we get more entrants into this market nationally. I hope the folks who stay here are more aggressive about explaining the options. But this just shows what happens. A company comes in and understands what competition is about in insurance, takes a good share of this market overnight and brings 60 employees to the city of Detroit and Eric promises me very soon it will be 100.”

CURE Auto Insurance's office sits inside The Icon building, the former UAW-GM Center for Human Resources on Walker Street that Bedrock purchased in 2021. Bedrock has a growing presence in the city's east riverfront area, purchasing in late 2022 the shuttered Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on River Place Drive and in 2021, Stroh River Place on River Place Drive.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com