Former Kmart headquarters in Troy slated for demolition

The former Kmart Corp. headquarters is slated to be demolished, according to the city of Troy, where the architecturally-striking, long-vacant office park is located.

The city said in a news release Thursday that it has received a demolition permit application for the property at 3100 W. Big Beaver Road and that it is working with the contractor on next steps to begin razing the mammoth complex. The contractor plans to start demolition in September, starting with the parking structure on the property and then proceeding to the main building. In all the process, could take nine months to a year.

"Demolition of this tired asset is the first step towards redevelopment of this prominent location," Brent Savidant, the city's community development director, said in a statement.

The property's owners, Forbes/Frankel Troy Ventures LLC, have not yet submitted redevelopment plans or a schedule, according to the city. The Troy planning department said Thursday it is waiting for the owner to submit a proposal.

Kmart is preparing to close its final store; it shuttered it last store in Michigan in 2021.

The former retail giant's old headquarters has in the past been compared to an assortment of brown shoeboxes sticking out of the ground. It's sat vacant for over 15 years.

Kmart, which had its beginnings as the Kresge company, moved from its former headquarters in Detroit to the Troy campus in 1972. The company merged with Sears and moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2006, and the buildings have been empty ever since.

Experts have said the location of the site and high demand for new housing could position the property for a bright future. The 40-acre property sits across the street from Somerset Collection, the thriving luxury mall that shares the same owner. The Forbes Company bought the old Kmart site in 2009 for $17.5 million.

In 2021, the company declined to provide details about its plans but said that it had been in a master planning process for years, "with the goal of guaranteeing that the site that sits at an important intersection in our region enhances the 'Downtown Michigan' experience found at Somerset Collection."

Plans to demolish the structure stand to advance that process.

The contractor expects to complete fencing off the property by the end of this week.

City officials said there will be procedures in place "to monitor dust and emission control, measures for soil erosion and sedimentation, noise control, and proper removal of electric and hazardous materials."

“It is important to stress there will be numerous opportunities for public input once a development application is submitted for this property,” Savidant said. "The process starts with demolition.”

Crain's Detroit Business first reported the planned demolition.

