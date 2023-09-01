910 AM Superstation to debut all-conservative radio programming

Metro Detroit's WFDF-AM (910) Superstation will broadcast a 24/7 lineup of news and conservative talk shows beginning Sept. 5, station officials announced Friday.

The station, which has sparked controversy in recent weeks, said its new programming lineup will spotlight a string of "conservative point of view" shows, including "The Glenn Beck Program," "The Sean Hannity Show," "The Bill O’Reilly Show" and others, officials said in a statement.

The station will also feature local news, weather and traffic from the Total Traffic & Weather Network as well as breaking news coverage from ABC Radio, the news release noted.

"For the first time in years, Metro Detroit has an alternative to WJR, with a genuinely conservative point of view," said Kevin Adell, CEO of Adell Media. "We’re excited to launch this new talk station with the biggest names in the format."

The move came three weeks after all shows on the station — many of which were hosted by locals — were canceled, and the station moved to all-sports programming, a "business decision," with mostly syndicated content from ESPN, according to Mort Meisner, a spokesman for Adell.

The station's sudden change in format and immediate dismissal of the hosts Aug. 11 stirred controversy, with some speculating the switch to sports was related to a recent federal lawsuit against Adell for allegedly unpaid taxes. Adell, according to a Detroit News report, disputed the notion of the switch's relation to financial problems. He said the station, which was once described as "Detroit's urban talk radio station," had anemic ratings and left him with little choice but to pull the plug.

"In our (radio) industry, its called 'stunting,'" Adell told The News early Friday. "I abruptly changed to a sports format because I wasn't ready to change to a permanent format, which was all-conservative radio. I didn't have all my receivers in, and you don't want to start fall programming until the fall.

Some station workers and listeners, however, said the format change hinders the urban talk radio landscape, creating an absence of Black discussion.

"It's not always about race, it's about business. The format I had before only brought 2,100 listeners a month — that might be four or five in a day," Adell said. "The format I had didn't work; I stayed with it for eight years. The community didn't support it; listeners didn't support it; advertisers didn't support it. ... I decided to look for a format that was going to do well."

"... No one is doing conservative (talk shows). WJR is a very good station and so is WWJ; WJR will stay in the middle, and I'll go to the right."

WJR's daytime programming are local hosts such as Guy Gordon, Tom Jordan, Mitch Albom and Paul W. Smith, some of whom express a conservative viewpoint. The AM station's weekday nighttime programming includes right-wing stalwarts such as Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh.

The new programming lineup will be:

5-6 a.m., Fox News Rundown

6-9 a.m., Justin Barclay

9-noon, The Glenn Beck Program

Noon-3 p.m., The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

3-6 p.m., The Sean Hannity Show

6-9 p.m., The Jesse Kelly Show

9-10 p.m., Bill O’Reilly

10-1 a.m., Our American Stories

1-5 a.m., The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano

Following the switch, Adell said he expects the station to reach the top 17 among Detroit stations within 90 days.

The station, according to Nielson Media Data, did not appear in the the top 30 ratings in the August rankings.

Adell bought the Southfield station from Radio Disney in November 2015, changing the genre to Christian radio before quickly changing to urban talk by the end of that year. He also owns The Word Network, a religious broadcasting network based in Southfield that touts itself as the largest one focused on African Americans.

The stunting segue to all-conservative radio will be permanent beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Adell said.

"As the 2024 Presidential Election race heats up, 910 AM will be well positioned to provide all the important news and updates our community needs to stay informed on the latest hot topics and issues," he added.

