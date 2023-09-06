House extends 13-year-old tax credit another three years for delayed Detroit development

Lansing — The Michigan House voted Wednesday for the second time in three years to extend a 13-year-old tax credit for a development that's been stalled out for more than a decade in Midtown Detroit.

The bill, which passed 74-33, makes changes to the Michigan Business Tax Act that will allow 3750 Woodward Avenue, LLC another three years to complete seven stories of a planned 15-story tower at a 3.8-acre mixed used development called the "The Mid." Developers have yet to break ground on the project.

Without the extension, the Michigan Business Tax credit authorized in December 2010 and extended once in 2020 would expire on Sept. 14 and the group would have to stop taking credits and pay back the state an amount equal to the credits claimed so far.

If the extension were not granted, the state would pay about $10 million less in credits to principal Mohammad Qazi, who owns the Southfield-based skilled nursing facility company, Ciena Healthcare.

"The developer got caught up with his other business, which is healthcare and they’re just asking for another extension," Rep. Abraham Aiyash, the Hamtramck Democrat sponsoring the bill, testified in the Tax Policy Committee in June.

The bill, which moves next to the Senate for approval, requires the company to submit quarterly reports on the status of construction to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Qazi, who also is a primary investor in downtown Detroit's Foundation Hotel and Apparatus Room, is not the original developer that applied for the Midtown tax incentive. By the time 3750 Woodward Avenue, LLC, got involved and got its paperwork in order in 2019, COVID was few months away. The pandemic still is having ripple effects on the company's efforts to secure financing for the project, Emery Matthews, a development advisor for the project, told lawmakers.

"As we’ve stabilized from some of the pandemic effects, the financial markets have still not stabilized," Matthews said in June. "This is still a fairly substantial project in a market that financing sources are not completely sold on and so it’s taken far longer than we thought to get the financing necessary."

The $250 million Midtown development, just north of Whole Foods off of MAC Avenue, was announced in early 2019 as a multi-family, luxury, co-living and affordable housing development that would also include a boutique hotel. The development is expected to contain another 100,000 square feet of retail.

