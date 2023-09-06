Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leading trade mission to Japan

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on a seven-day trade mission to Japan this week, in hopes of securing investments in automotive and advanced manufacturing.

Whitmer's office announced the trip in a press release Wednesday, saying it marked the first visit by a Michigan governor to Japan since 2017, when then-Gov. Rick Snyder journeyed to Japan and Germany.

"As a hub of high-tech innovation, we are embarking on an economic mission alongside business leaders to bring Michigan’s story to East Asia in the coming days," Whitmer said in a statement. "Our state is full of potential, from our hardworking people and our vibrant cities and towns to our entrepreneurial spirit and culture of innovation.

"Let’s unleash that potential so we can keep growing our economy and help anyone ‘make it’ right here in Michigan."

Quentin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., and other state officials are joining Whitmer on the trip.

Whitmer, a Democrat, plans to visit the Japanese External Trade Organization headquarters and the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association meeting in Tokyo, according to her office. She will also highlight Michigan's partnership with Shiga Prefecture, Michigan’s sister state.

The governor's office announced the mission on Wednesday as the Michigan House and Senate held their first regular session days of the fall.

In January, Whitmer spent five days in Norway and Switzerland on a trade mission.

