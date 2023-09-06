Roku soars on plans to cut 10% of workforce, consolidate offices

Lynn Doan

Roku, the maker of set-top boxes consumers use to watch Netflix and other streaming services, jumped after announcing plans to cut about 10% of its workforce, consolidate office space and review its content portfolio.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company will also limit new hires as part of an effort to slow its growth in operating expenses, it said in a filing Wednesday. Roku expects to record charges of $45 million to $65 million tied to the job cuts, $160 million to $200 million from ceasing the use of office facilities and $55 million to $65 million from removing content from its streaming platform.

Roku is among the tech and media companies that have faced the prospect of weaker sales from a broad pullback in advertising. The company warned last year that it expected a tough economy to pressure consumers and advertiser spending. In March, it said that it would cut about 200 employees, or 6% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring.

Shares gained as much as 12% in pre-market trading.

Excluding the expected charges, Roku raised its guidance for the third quarter. It now expects total net revenue of $835 million to $875 million from about $815 million previously. Its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is seen at $40 million to $20 million for the third quarter.