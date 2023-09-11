Kellogg Co. board approves split into 2 companies

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Co. said Monday that its board of directors has formally approved the company’s previously announced split into two independent, publicly traded companies.

The separation is expected to become effective Oct. 2.

WK Kellogg Co. will focus on cereals like Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes in North America, while Kellanova will focus on snack foods and growth opportunities in foreign markets.

"After more than a year of comprehensive planning and execution, we are more confident than ever that the separation will produce two stronger companies and create substantial value for shareowners," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Co.'s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday. Cahillane will remain chairman and chief executive officer of Kellanova.

After the split on Oct. 2, Kellogg Co. will be renamed Kellanova, and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "K." WK Kellogg Co. is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "KLG" on the NYSE.

At 12:01 a.m. Oct. 2, Kellogg shareowners of record as of Sept. 21 will receive one share of WK Kellogg Co. for every four shares of Kellogg Co. owned, according to the release.

The board's vote comes after Kellogg Co. announced in June 2022 that it would split into three parts. A cereal business and a plant-based food company would remain headquartered in Battle Creek, while a snack company would be headquartered in Chicago with a campus in Battle Creek. The company later said in February it would keep the plant-based food business, MorningStar Farms.

Kellogg's snack food business includes the brands Pringles and Pop-Tarts and accounts for the majority of the company's revenue. Company officials say Kellanova is projected to generate net sales of $13.4 billion-$13.6 billion and adjusted-basis earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2.25 billion-$2.3 billion in 2024.

"We are looking forward to a new era as Kellanova, marked by a more growth-oriented portfolio, a renewed vision and strategy, and an energized organization grounded by a winning culture and our founder's values," Cahillane said. "These elements build on what has already been a track record of strong and consistent financial performance for the Kellanova portfolio."

Officials said WK Kellogg Co. projects net sales of $2.7 billion and adjusted-basis earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $255 billion-$265 million in 2024. Its focus will be on integrating its commercial strategy and execution, while modernizing its supply chain.

"WK Kellogg Co. has a 117-year legacy of innovation and the soul of a start-up, with an organization incredibly energized by our future," said Gary Pilnick, who will serve as WK Kellogg Co.'s chairman and chief executive officer following the separation. "As a standalone company, we will benefit immediately from the executional advantages of increased focus and end-to-end integration, while we modernize our supply chain and substantially improve our profit margins. We're on a profitable journey to take this great business to the next level."

