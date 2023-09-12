MGM Resorts: ‘Cybersecurity issue’ forced widespread shutdown of systems

MGM Resorts International, a casino and hotel chain, said a “cybersecurity issue” affected some of its systems Monday, causing an interruption for its customers online and prompting a cessation of "certain systems."

The global entertainment and hospitality company did not detail the cause or the timeline of the issue but said after detecting the concern, it quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts.

"We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems," MGM Resorts said in a statement on social media. "Our investigation in ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter."

In an update just before midnight, the company said its "dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known.

"Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed."

Comments posted by Facebook groups and posts shared by the casino and hotel chain's customers in Detroit could be seen on social media, noting that "the reward system is messed up," one commenter said.

"Tried to use comps for dinner and couldn't due to app/computers being down," they added.

MGM Grand Detroit officials declined a request for comment early Tuesday.

It was unclear how many customers were affected by the disruption. However, as of 9 a.m., the company's website was down and redirected its patrons to contact a concierge in places like Detroit, Las Vegas, New York, Aria and Mandalay Bay.

