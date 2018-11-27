President Donald Trump (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump is threatening to cut electric-car subsidies used by General Motors Co. in retaliation for the company's plans to idle four U.S. plants, cut 8,000 salaried employees and threaten the jobs of 3,300 hourly workers in three states.

"Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!

"We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies..." he continued, adding in a subsequent tweet: "... including for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) — don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!"

Trump's tone echoes similar criticism from the United Auto Workers. In a statement Monday, President Gary Jones said: "We must step away from the anti-worker thinking of seeking simply the lowest labor cost on the planet. The practice of circumventing American labor in favor of moving production to nations that tolerate wages less than half of what our American brothers and sisters make, must stop."

GM said Monday that it will cease production next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck, Warren Transmission, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, Oshawa Assembly in Ontario and Baltimore Operations in Maryland plants. Work will stop, but plants will not officially close. The future of those facilities will be determined during 2019 negotiations with the United Auto Workers.

The company is also planning to lay off nearly 6,000 salaried workers next year after a buyout program last month only had 2,250 takers, according to a memo sent to employees by CEO Mary Barra and obtained by The Detroit News. The salaried buyouts and the layoffs together will affect 8,000 North American employees and a number of global executives, none of whom are part of the senior leadership team.

GM said the plants ceasing production in 2019 also signals the end of the products made there. Oshawa is the only plant building the Cadillac XTS sedan. Detroit-Hamtramck and Oshawa are the only plants building the Chevy Impala. Detroit-Hamtramck is the only producer of the Cadillac CT6, Chevy Volt and Buick LaCrosse as well. Lordstown only makes the Chevy Cruze sedan; the hatchback model is made in Mexico.

Federal law allows automakers to offer a tax credit that provides up to $7,500 to buyers of electric cars. Current rules allow automakers to offer credits for up to 200,000 electric vehicles per manufacturer. GM, makers of the Chevrolet Bolt and Volt, is expected to hit the cap before the end of the year.

GM's announcement Monday touched off a firestorm in Washington with lawmakers in both parties accusing GM of giving blue collar workers the shaft in Michigan and Ohio.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said in a statement she is "deeply disappointed by the GM plant closures announcement," citing "the devastating impact it will have on our workers, their families and our communities."

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, added: "For decades, workers in the Mahoning Valley have made a commitment to GM, and today GM let Northeast Ohio down.”

Trump faced criticism for his trade policies that have resulted in tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum and a host of Chinese goods, which GM and other automakers have cited as an impediment to their ability to do business globally.

Critics seized on comments Trump made during a campaign rally in Ohio in 2017 where he promised listeners that factory jobs would remain in the Midwest.

"They're all coming back," he said of auto jobs that had left Ohio. "Let me tell you folks in Ohio and in this area, don’t sell your house. Don’t sell your house. Do not sell it. We’re going to get those values up. We’re going to get those jobs coming back, and we’re going to fill up those factories or rip them down and build brand new ones. It’s going to happen."

Trump said Monday he believes GM's decision "has nothing to do with tariffs" imposed by his administration on China and the European Union.

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2018/11/27/trump-threatens-yank-electric-vehicle-tax-credits-gm/2127661002/