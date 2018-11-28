The closure of the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which straddles both cities, marks the final semblance of an automotive plant in Hamtramck after American Axle & Manufacturing closed in 2012. The GM factory employs 1,348 hourly and 194 salaried workers. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky, AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump is threatening a 25-percent tariff on cars imported to the United States as his fury continued unabated over General Motors Co.' s austerity plans that would idle four U.S. plants, cut 8,000 salaried employees and threaten the jobs of 3,300 hourly workers in three states.

In an escalation of a prior threat to yank electric-car subsidies that are used by GM to make plug-in vehicles more attractive to auto buyers, Trump tweeted Wednesday: "The reason that the small truck business in the U.S. is such a go to favorite is that, for many years, Tariffs of 25% have been put on small trucks coming into our country. It is called the 'chicken tax' If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here....."

Trump continued in a subsequent tweet: "....and G.M. would not be closing their plants in Ohio, Michigan & Maryland. Get smart Congress. Also, the countries that send us cars have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades. The President has great power on this issue - Because of the G.M. event, it is being studied now!"

Under a federal law known as the “chicken tax,” small trucks like pickups are subject to a 25-percent duty that was imposed in 1964 by former President Lyndon Johnson in response to tariffs by France and West Germany on U.S.-raised chickens.

Most other cars that come from countries not covered by the North American Free Trade Agreement currently face only 2.5 percent tariffs. The U.S. has most-favored nation status with 164 countries that are members of the World Trade Organization, which limits tariffs on most traded goods to that figure.

Trump has already imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum under a section of federal law of a 1962 trade law that allows the president to apply levies if he determines a security threat exists. The section of law, commonly referred as Section 232, is also being used by the Trump administration to investigate the possibility of placing tariffs on foreign autos.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House in Washington, Nov. 20, 2018, to travel to Florida, where he spent Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

GM said Monday that it will cease production next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck and Warren Transmission plants in Michigan, at Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, at Oshawa Assembly in Ontario and at Baltimore Operations in Maryland. Work will stop next year at predetermined dates, but plants will not officially close. The future of those facilities will be determined during 2019 negotiations with the UAW.

The company is also planning to lay off nearly 6,000 salaried workers next year after a buyout program last month only had 2,250 takers, according to a memo sent to employees by CEO Mary Barra and obtained by The Detroit News. The salaried buyouts and the layoffs together will affect 8,000 North American employees and a number of global executives, none of whom are part of the senior leadership team.

Trump responded initially to GM's announcement by threatening to yank the company's ability to offer electric-car subsidies, although GM is inching close to a 200,000 cap on the plug-in vehicle tax credits anyway.

"Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!

"We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies..." he continued, adding in a subsequent tweet: "... including for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) — don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!"

GM responded by saying it is "committed to maintaining a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S.," citing its $22 billion in investments in American facilities since the company emerged from federally induced bankruptcy.

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2018/11/28/trump-threatens-25-percent-tariffs-imported-cars/2136365002/