Ray Mikiciuk, VP for Honda Sales North America, accepts the Green Car of the Year award for the Honda Insight hybrid.

Los Angeles — The envelope, please. . . .

The Jaguar I-Pace took away the first ever Luxury Green Car of the Year Award as the prestigious, 14th annual Green Car Awards announced their annual winners.

The I-Pace, Jaguar's first-ever electric car, scored an upset by beating out the Tesla Model 3, the most popular electric vehicle ever with more than 80,000 in sales this year and some 400,000 more on order. Other luxury finalists included the Audi e-tron, Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid, and Range Rover P400e.

Green Car of the Year went to the Honda Insight hybrid, defeating the Lexus ES 300h, Nissan Altima, Toyota Avalon hybrid, and Volkswagen Jetta.

The awards also expanded into SUVs this year with the Mitsubishi Outlander GT plug-in climbing the rostrum ahead of the Cadillac XT4, Hyundai Kona, Lexus UX, and Volvo XC40.

Presented by the Green Car Journal, the awards "honor the vehicle that raises the bar in environmental performance while remaining within reach of most consumers." With governments across the globe forcing an industry transition to zero-emissions electric cars, the awards have become important landmarks for automakers.

California, where the California Air Resources Board is considering a ban on gas engine by 2030, is trying to influence U.S. environmental policy. The state has targeted 1.5 million EVs on the road in just seven years with over 10 percent of vehicle sales currently being a hybrid, plug-in, or pure EV.

