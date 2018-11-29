The 2018 Genesis G90 (Photo: Genesis)

Most base-model 2018 cars tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earned poor ratings in headlight tests conducted by the group, which represents the insurance industry.

The institute said of the 424 headlight possibilities across trims on 2018 models it tested, only the Genesis G90 luxury sedan and the Lexus NX midsize luxury SUV have headlights that are rated "good" at every level.

The group said the best-available headlights on the Chevrolet Volt, Genesis G80, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Camry received good ratings, while the lowest lights on cheaper trims were only rated acceptable.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to buy a fully loaded vehicle to get the headlights they need to safely drive at night,” says David Aylor, manager of active safety testing at IIHS. “All new vehicles should come with good headlights.”

IIHS said 15 other models received "acceptable" ratings across the board. Thirty-two of 165 models that were tested earned the highest rating of good for their best-available headlights, while 58 models earn the second-highest rating of "acceptable" on their high-trim lights.

Of the 424 headlight possibilities across trims on 2018 models that were tested by IIHS, 67 percent earned a "marginal" or "poor" rating due to lights the organization said provided inadequate visibility or excessive glare from low beams for oncoming drivers, or both in some case.

IIHS said good headlight ratings are required to qualify for its 2018 Top Safety Pick+ award, and good or acceptable ratings are requirement for its Top Safety Pick designation. The Institute said it is evaluating headlights on contenders for the 2019

awards, which will be announced in December.

