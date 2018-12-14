Jack Hollis, vice president of Toyota, introduces the 2019 Toyota RAV4, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the New York International Auto Show. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP)

Detroit — Only three Detroit brands will have press conferences at January's North American International Auto Show, with show stands dominated by announcements from Asian automakers.

Some 66 percent of the press conferences spanning from Jan. 13-15 will be hosted by Asian automakers and their brands.

The hometown automakers will come to the show with products from Ford Motor Co.'s namesake brand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Ram truck brand and General Motors Co.'s Cadillac, which will come to the show with the XT6, a new Cadillac SUV.

Only one European brand, Volkswagen, will be represented.

A scheduled press conference at the show typically signals a new product reveal or a refresh of an existing vehicle. There are 12 confirmed press conferences by automakers scheduled right now, compared to 15 last year. The Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which hosts NAIAS, has said it expects 30 product reveals at the show, compared to some 69 debuts in 2018.

The automakers planning to host press conferences at the 2019 Detroit auto show are as follows:

Sunday

Cadillac

Monday

Ford

Ram

Toyota

Volkswagen

Nissan

Kia

Infiniti

Hyundai

Subaru

Lexus

GAC

There is also a placeholder for a yet-to-be-determined automaker press conference on Tuesday morning.

Among those who have already said what they expect to show are Toyota with the 2020 Supra, Lexus with the RC F Track Edition, Volkswagen with the Passat and Cadillac with the XT6.

