General Motors Co. sold 2,954,037 vehicles in 2018, down 1.6 percent from 2017.

The Detroit automaker, which now reports sales quarterly rather than monthly, saw sales decrease 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GM also said it sold its 200,000th electrified vehicle in the fourth quarter, reaching the cap for a $7,500 federal tax incentive intended to encourage electric-vehicle sales.

GM is the second automaker to reach the 200,000 electric-vehicle cap — Tesla Inc. was first in July. A phasing-out process of the tax credit offered to buyers of full electric vehicles begins the quarter after the 200,000th vehicle is sold, reducing by half every six months until it hits zero.

All four of GM's brands saw sales slip in 2018, with Buick down 5.6 percent and Cadillac down 1.1 percent for the year. Chevrolet was down 1.4 percent as sedan sales for the brand continue to steadily decrease. Truck brand GMC fared the best, down only 0.8 percent for the year, as sales of the Terrain SUV, Sierra full-size pickup and Canyon midsize pickup all posted gains.

Other automakers, including Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, will also report year-end auto sales later in the day. The industry's sales as a whole are expected to outpace 2017, with Cox Automotive forecasting overall sales of 17.2 million units. That's up slightly from 17.1 million units in 2017.

"Retail demand has actually been stronger in the second half of the year, though down from last year," Jonathan Smoke, Cox Automotive's chief economist said in the company's forecast statement. “We think that’s a result of low unemployment and tax reform leaving consumers confident and flush with cash."

That extra cash combined with lower gas prices, credit availability for subprime borrowers and a stabilization of interest rates made for more ideal buying environment than initially expected, Smoke said.

"If December incentives are focused on key segments such as SUVs, where there has been growing supply," he said. "We think more buyers are ready and happy to step in."

Cox is forecasting a slight decline in the industry's December sales, estimating about 1.6 million deliveries. That's down 0.6 percent from December 2017, but would still make December one of the highest-volume months of 2018.

