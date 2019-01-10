Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP file)

Washington — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will pay $795 million to settle allegations from federal regulators that the company used software on about 104,000 diesel-powered pickups and SUVs that's similar to “defeat devices” used by Volkswagen AG to cheat U.S. emissions-testing, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The settlement requires the Italian-American carmaker to pay $515 million in civil penalties to the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board. The figure includes $305 milllion in fines, as well as $185 million on recalls and repairs. FCA will also pay $19 million to California to mitigate violations of that state's environmental laws and $6 million to United States Customs and Border Protection to resolve allegations of illegally importing 1,700 noncompliant vehicles.

In a separate settlement with a steering committee that was set up to represent drivers who were affected by the alleged emission cheating, FCA will also pay $280 million to compensate drivers of Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 pickups from the 2014-16 model years with 3-liter V-6 diesel engines. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $27.5 million as pay of the plaintiffs' settlement.

Drivers of the affected models could receive as much as $2,800 each under the settlement.

FCA will not be required to admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement and the company is not going to be required to buy back any of the affected vehicles.

"We acknowledge that this has created uncertainty for our customers, and we believe this resolution will maintain their trust in us,” Mark Chernoby, FCA’s Head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance, said in a statement.

“We have implemented rigorous new validation procedures and updated our training programs to ensure continued compliance with the increasingly complex regulatory environment,” Chernoby continued. “Such measures are consistent with our mission to deliver advanced technologies that deliver value to our customers and that enhance the environmental performance of our products.”

Federal regulators alleged that FCA did not disclose at least eight auxiliary emission control devices on the Jeeps and pickups covered under the settlement. Automakers can legally deactivate a vehicle’s emission control system under certain conditions, but regulators require the disclosures when companies apply for certificates that are required to sell cars in the U.S.

The automaker has contended that its vehicles were fully in compliance with regulations, even as it worked toward a settlement, and took pains to note the differences between its case and that of Volkswagen AG. It has noted that its affected vehicles require only a software fix, unlike Volkswagen, which had to provide new hardware to satisfy federal regulators.

FCA warned investors in the third quarter of 2018 of a possible $810 million (700-million euro) charge related to the diesel investigation. The company initially feared it could face fines of up to $4.6 billion.

In the aftermath of the Volkswagen scandal, six of the German automaker's present and former executives were indicted, and Volkswagen itself was charged with three criminal felony counts for what regulators called a 10-year conspiracy to rig hundreds of thousands of diesel cars to evade U.S. emission standards.

Volkswagen was forced to pay $2.8 billion in criminal fines and $1.5 billion in civil penalties related to the fraud.

That’s in addition to a $14.7 billion settlement the company reached last year with the EPA that calls for Volkswagen to spend $10 billion to either buy back or repair about 475,000 2-liter diesel cars sold between 2009 and 2015; the company also was required to contribute $4.7 billion to federal efforts to reduce pollution.

